Ch Supt Kenny Macdonald: Help us put brakes on ‘joyriders’

The last few weeks have seen our city deal with a variety of challenging incidents; not least policing the largest arts festival in the world.

Once again, we’ve had a highly successful Operation Summer City which saw visitors from throughout the world descend on the Capital.

During this time my officers engaged with thousands of members of the public; keeping them safe, offering crime prevention advice and showing them the true meaning of community policing in Edinburgh.

This year’s Festival saw the implementation of the National Barrier Assets. While there’s been much discussion regarding the presence of them it’s difficult to disagree with the requirement for such preventative measures in the current climate and threat level.

We’ve also faced challenges in the North of Edinburgh with motorcycle antisocial behaviour cumulating in a serious road crash involving a ten-year-old boy. Following this incident, we devoted significant resources into the local area to investigate and two men have subsequently been charged.

During the last few weeks I’ve heard a lot of feedback from the community with many frustrated at the ongoing issues with so-called “joyriders”. This is not a North Edinburgh issue alone and I can assure you that I am listening to this feedback and continue to examine all of the possible options for preventing and stopping this issue; with community safety always at the forefront of my mind.

A lot of the work that is ongoing through the Operation Soteria and Stronger North partnership campaigns focus on preventative and diversionary work.

In the last few months we’ve delivered partnership inputs to primary and high schools, carried out Operation Myriad resulting in over 70 arrests and worked with partners to develop new approaches to dealing with these issues. In doing so, we are working from as many perspectives as possible to develop a longer-term solution to the problem. The dangers are such that we must work together and do more to prevent these incidents happening before someone else is seriously injured.

However, we cannot do this alone. We need your help. We need the community to continue to give us the information we need to bring these offenders to justice. I would implore anyone who knows who is involved or where these motorcycles are being hidden to phone 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111. Please don’t assume that someone else has already called us, your information could be the vital piece of information we need.

In return, I can assure you I will continue to dedicate resources to the issues that matter to the local communities in Edinburgh.

Chief Superintendent Kenny Macdonald is Divisional Commander for Edinburgh