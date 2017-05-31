Chief Supt Kenny Macdonald: Turning up the heat on bogus callers

It seems as though summer is now upon us, with Edinburgh having enjoyed some favourable weather over the past couple of weeks.

We continue our focus on domestic housebreaking. Our best weapon for tackling housebreaking, however, continues to be prevention and the public have a vital role to play in helping deter crimes of this nature taking place.

Please ensure that you have appropriate security measures around your home or business and where possible consider motion-activated lighting, robust locking mechanisms and security alarms. Our communities should also remember that leaving windows open when you are not within the property may help keep your rooms cool but is an open invitation to criminals. If you are leaving your home unattended then please make sure it is suitably secured and your valuables are not on public display.

We have a range of crime-prevention advice available on our website at www.scotland.police.uk. Rest assured we continue to investigate each of the housebreakings robustly to identify those responsible and return items of stolen property to their rightful owner.

On the subject of acquisitive crime, I would like to highilight the ongoing work officers throughout Edinburgh are currently undertaking to tackle bogus workmen offences and other forms of doorstep crime.

As part of Operation Monarda we are working closely with a number of partner agencies to identify pereptrators of these crimes while providing information to the public on how they can safeguard themselves against falling victim to these scams. Operation Monarda also looks to educate neighbours, family and friends on how to identify potential bogus workmen activity around the home of elderly and vulnerable members of the community so that these concerns can be reported to police and investigated accordingly – so please be that good neighbour and report any such suspicious activity to the police.

Over the past few months, you may have seen that we have been engaging with various community groups as part of the Police Scotland 2026 policing consultation process. This engagement has been incredibly important and beneficial as the opinions and we received will help shape our policing model and the priorities we must focus on for the next ten years. The consultatation process has now concluded and I would like to thank all of those who participated.

Following the local council elections earlier this month, we have a number of newly elected councillors in Edinburgh, as well as those who successfully remained in post. My officers and I look forward to working with all of the Capital’s elected representatives in the near future during a range of partnership initiatives, operations and events all aimed at keeping our residents safe and maintaining Edinburgh’s status as one of the best cities in the world to live in.

Looking forward, we continue our planning for the many major events the city plays host to over the summer, so whilst the football season and General Assembly have drawn to a close we have other events such as significant music concerts, Royal Week and the festivals which will be here before we know it!

Chief Superintendent Kenny Macdonald is Divisional Commander for Edinburgh