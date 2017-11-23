Christine Grahame: Antics of Kezia and co as viewed from my sickbed

Isn’t it the case when you are felled by a winter bug that’s all you can think about?

It started on Sunday, details expunged, when I drifted in and out of restless sleep, even missing Blue Planet 2 and by Monday bed was the only place to be.

Christine Grahame is SNP MSP for Midlothian South, Tweeddale and Lauderdale

Boiled water and burnt toast was the menu though the cat was thrilled that I was stuck at home and made much of prancing up and down the bed covers purring for Scotland.

Today I am at my desk with that unreal sensation a temperature brings and soon will be back to the duvet and rest and no doubt an all-singing, all-dancing cat.

In the meantime, from the sick bed, I watched the antics of my colleagues. Kezia Dugdale, who I like, orf to I’m A (non) Celebrity . . . Get Me Out of Here!

What possessed her? She is a bright articulate woman and, okay, some of her Labour colleagues made her life hell, but if this is revenge then it’s not sweet.

As for Alex Salmond and RT, well it wouldn’t have been my choice but he is not an elected politician anymore so he’s more of a free man.

However Kezia’s constituents have been put in their place somewhere after bugs and beasties. Then there’s Ruth Davidson claiming credit with the Tories for funding to refurbish Poppy Scotland premises.

Now if you are a charity, and a special one at that, because rightly it is the only charity which can have a collection in the Sottish Parliament, then don’t let politics through the door.

I don’t know whose idea it was but it is a very bad idea which brings into question the non-political status of Poppy Scotland. Yes you can tell this bug is making me grumpy and why not?

Politicians get a bad name for some of their antics even though most of the time they are working hard for constituents and scrutinising policy and legislation which does impact on our everyday lives.

Take minimum unit pricing of alcohol for example. This law was passed in the Scottish Parliament five years ago but was fought up hill and down dale by the Scotch Whisky Association – actually by the big boys such as Diageo.

It would mean the prices of the cheap vodkas and gins and ciders such as White Lightning would have to go up to reflect their alcohol content.

Someone said to me that as they didn’t drink much why should they pay more?

Well they are, indirectly, because it costs every Scot £900 a year extra for the NHS as a result of alcohol abuse.

Add to that the cost to the criminal justice system for alcohol induced crime and it’s a big bill.

In the meantime it’s back to boiled water and burnt toast for me. Ah well, it’s one way to diet and I won’t be watching anyone eating bugs and beasties.

