Colin Montgomery: F1 nostalgia beats Lewis Hamilton for me

So, Lewis Hamilton has picked up his fourth F1 World Championship. Some accolade – and for that I applaud him. But for the life of me I can’t quite bring myself to crack open the bubbly for the guy.

What is it about the tetchy, multi-millionaire tax exile (that’s patriotism for you eh?) that turns me off? I just can’t say. Sure he’s some driver, but can today’s F1 greats ever compare to the era of Jim Clark, Jackie Stewart and the late James Hunt? Nobody’s saying we should go back to the days of non-existent health and safety, but there’s something soulless about today’s competition. I’ll stick to reruns of Prost v Senna thanks.