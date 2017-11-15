Colin Montgomery: Fingers crossed for leaky Scotland against New Zealand

Scotland versus Samoa was the first of this year’s autumn rugby internationals for our boys in dark blue.

I watched it west side with my uncle. As a regular at Glasgow Warriors games, he knows his stuff. Two minutes in and Hoggy went over for a try. We were rubbing our hands in anticipation.

Soon, those same hands were in front of our faces as Scotland shipped a bunch of needless tries. My knowledge of the game is sketchy, but even I could tell that conceding two of those tries thanks to bungled restarts within minutes of scoring down the other end wasn’t a good look.

So while we’ve made huge progress in recent years, it seems Gregor Townsend’s defensive coaches in particular have work to do – especially with the world champs in town this Saturday. Fingers crossed.