Colin Montgomery: Politicians who should go on Casualty and Beechgrove

We really should be wary of the politics of condemnation.

Neil Findlay has claimed that Kezia Dugdale’s stint on I’m A Celebrity “demeans politics” in the minds of the general public, who are struggling with their own day-to-day realities in Tory Britain.

But, nah, I reckon there are worse examples out there.

Just off the top of my head: the expenses scandal, blatant lying in manifestoes, maybe even seeing your UK party vote to trigger Article 50 with a three-line whip, knowing full well that the consequences will affect ordinary working people most; the very people who maybe get a bit of light relief from their ever-harder existence by watching people fart about in the jungle for a laugh.

Or indeed for charity.

Perhaps more politicians should follow her lead. I’m old enough to remember Neil Kinnock appearing in a Tracey Ullman video back when the ‘hit parade’ was a thing.

Maybe today’s lawmakers should get into make-up and wardrobe tout suite to reconnect with the general public.

Allow me to suggest some hook-ups. Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt could appear on Casualty. Although given his popularity with nurses, junior doctors et al, I suspect he may find himself inserted into an impromptu scene in the proctology ward.

Or what about Richard Leonard on Beechgrove Garden, trying to grow Scottish Labour’s popularity while his boss Jezza looks on admiringly?

With all the manure that’s being flung about in Scottish Labour, he has a head start.