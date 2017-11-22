Colin Montgomery: Time to listen to the SOS from Blue Planet’s stars

our oceans are being beautifully documented in the new series of the BBC’s Blue Planet.

Like a lot of us no doubt, I’ve been left wide-eyed, slack-jawed and mind-blown by the scenes that the incredibly talented production team have managed to capture, not to mention Sir David Attenborough’s inimitable narration. Some of the creatures that lurk in the depths are truly astonishing in both their appearance and behaviour – and no, I’m not talking about politics again. To think we’re doing our level best as a species to bring the whole thing to rack and ruin. It calls not just for deep reflection, but serious action – for the planet there are no bigger fish to fry.