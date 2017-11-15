Comment: Ambition is what builds stadiums

Footballers in the Premier League get used to playing under pressure.

At Tynecastle, though, it is those off the pitch who are now coming under intense scrutiny. If everything goes to plan between now and then, Sunday will be a glorious day for the Jambos. The opening of a £12 million main stand that, quite literally, cements the club’s future in its traditional Gorgie home, in front of 20,000 fans. The only thing missing is the safety certificate for the stand. Without it, the stand stays empty, and the game is off.

The builders are moving heaven and earth, and all fingers are crossed, especially after two previous delays.

The fans – who have collectively provided £3m of the £12m cost – are of course entitled to ask questions.

Delivering such an ambitious scheme was always a balancing act for Hearts, who have spent significant sums renting Murrayfield while the work goes on. Being away from Tynecastle is costing the club on and off the pitch.

In trying to do in fewer than six months what some other clubs have taken more time to do, were they over-ambitious in their timescale? Perhaps. No one should lose sight, though, of the progress that type of ambition has brought to Hearts.