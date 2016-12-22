Comment: Christmas volunteers show that community spirit is far from dead in the Capital

How will you be spending your Christmas Day?

Will it be turkey and all the trimmings, exchanging presents with loved ones before a snooze in front of the telly or an inivigorating walk at your local beauty spot? Or are you one of the estimated 900,000 people who have drawn the short straw on the Christmas working rota? At this time of year our thoughts naturally turn to those who are less fortunate than ourselves. Few of us though take matters in to our own hands quite so much as the festive volunteers that we profile today.

Comic actress Rachel Jackson and her fellow performers are aiming to raise a laugh among the temporary residents of the city’s Crisis shelter. Eileen Inglis will be dishing up some gourmet food for some of those who have been forced to rely on food banks to feed themselves this winter, with the help of celebrated chef Colin Hinds and the staff of City Cabs. Hibs chief executive Leeann Dempster and her team are doing the same thing at Easter Road as we reported earlier in the week.

Countless unsung heroes, many of them members of churches and voluntary groups, will be going out of their way to make the day a little better for those that find themselves in difficult circumstances.

That’s not the only way - although it is a rather wonderful one - to celebrate the true spirit of Christmas. It is also reminder of how strong the sense of community remains across Edinburgh despite the doom and gloom that we often hear.

The other great example that we have seen is the outpouring of charitable giving to numerous good causes. The fantastic response to our appeal on behalf of Maggies cancer care centre is just one example. If you are interested in donating full details are on page five today. Thanks to everyone who has supported the Build A Brick campaign so far. And we hope Santa is especially good to all the city’s volunteer heroes.