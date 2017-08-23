Comment: How do we stop north Edinburgh ‘joyriders’?

In the days since a 10-year-old boy was almost killed by a hit-and-run motorbiker, the mood has started to change in Drylaw.

The raw anger in the community has subsided a little. It has not gone. An arrest in the hunt for the driver will help on that score, as the police are all too aware. But more serious questions are starting to be asked about how you tackle a problem that has blighted the neighbourhood - to a greater or lesser degree - for years.

What can we do to stop teenagers stealing motorbikes and speeding through local streets and parks?

Teaching school children about the dangers - telling them the story of what happened last weekend and other harrowing tales of how this wrecks lives - will help. So too will educating motorbike owners on how to stop thieves making off with their high-powered vehicles. Longterm solutions are needed if we are to make a difference to such a persistent problem.

But we need to deal with the hear and now as well - to make our streets safe.

The police need the support of the courts to deal with the persistent hardcore of young criminals behind most of this offending. They need to know that if they are caught again and again that they will be dealt with.