Comment: How much does the local election change in Edinburgh?

IT will take a little while for the dust to settle at the City Chambers.

In Edinburgh, a changing of the guard is in the offing. For those of us caught up in the unfolding drama of yesterday’s local elections it felt like the pace of change was breathless at times.

An historic, if expected, first as the SNP established itself as the city’s biggest party, an impressive resurgence for the Tories and Labour taking a predictable hiding, yet hanging on in. Some big names, in city political terms at least, bit the dust. Then all three of the biggest parties dumped their leaders.

There will be lots of new faces, but how much has really changed is hard to tell. When you take stock, the end result looks much like what we had before. At the time of writing, a coalition involving the SNP and Labour looks likely. Okay, the SNP are clearly the senior partners now, but how much difference will that make? Sometime everything changes and nothing does.

The city looks set to get a dynamic young leader in the shape of SNP election strategist Adam McVey. He will bring fresh thinking. The challenge for him and his colleagues will be to show that they can make a real difference rather than deliver more of the same.