Comment: iphones for all at city council

Anyone who knows me will tell you that I am quite attached to my iphone - perhaps too attached at times.

The point is though that I am no Luddite. In fact, I am a great believer in the benefits of new technology, and in harnessing it to make our public services more efficient.

So I have no issue with the city council investing in new computers or even iphones either for our elected representatives or some of its officials. Good use of technology will make them more efficient and that has to be a good thing.

But does every councillor really need a new laptop, tablet and iphone? It does seem a little on the generous side for a local authority that is cutting services and laying off staff.

A few dozen tablets might seem like a piffling detail in a £186m IT contract, but they still cost tens of thousands of pounds.

Perhaps buying the latest models was the cheapest way to update all the council’s software. If so, councillors should have been told, so they wouldn’t go round grumbling about the apparent waste of cash. That sends out a terrible message.

Imagine how positive it would have looked if instead they had handed over some of their unneeded tech to their local schools.