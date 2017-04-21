Comment: Is marina plan a new dawn for Granton?

This isn’t how it was supposed to be when the towering flat developments started popping up in Granton.

It was the dawn of Waterfront living, a more relaxed, cosmopolitan lifestyle was the promise, and with it the regeneration of some of the Capital’s least affluent neighbourhoods. Yet here we are years down the line and there are still vast swathes of industrial land lying undeveloped and unloved right beside our stunning coastline.

The revival of the Waterfront has been a stop-start affair to say the least. How many people bought flats there thinking their value would soar only to find they were hard to sell at all when they came to move on?

Today’s announcement that work might finally be underway on the proposed £500million Edinburgh Marina development at Granton may yet turn out to be another false dawn.

There are encouraging signs though. The developers know that leisure facilities like the marina will attract put the heart into the neighbourhood, attracting new residents and businesses. Family homes are planned instead of just more starter flats. And, if the tram line is extended past Ocean Terminal, then that would only speed up the long-awaited regeneration.