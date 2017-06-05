Comment: Learning lessons from Keane Wallis-Bennett tragedy

The next two weeks are going to be harrowing for everyone who knew and cared for Keane Wallis-Bennett.

The Fatal Accident Inquiry underway at Edinburgh Sheriff Court is a necessary part of coming to terms with the terrible events that took place at Liberton High School on April 1, 2014. Every parent expects that their child will be safe at school. The fact that Keane and her fellow pupils were being taught in what now appears to have been a death trap demands all kinds of answers.

There is every hope that those answers will be forthcoming now as QC Mhairi Stephen hears evidence from pupils, staff and expert witnesses.

As we hear the testimonies of those most closely involved, we should never forget one simple fact. Everyone who attended Liberton High and worked there had a right to expect the building to be safe and sound. The fact that it wasn’t is genuinely shocking - and it is only through hindsight that apparent warning signs might seem as clear as they do today.

Once all the evidence is considered, there will hopefully be some closure for Keane’s family and friends. Learning lessons that protect other children is the best we can do now for Keane.