Comment: Let’s make Edinburgh’s streets safer

Road safety issues loom large in today’s paper.

The family of young Brad Williamson are still grieving their loss after the 14-year-old was killed when he was knocked off a motorbike which collided with a car. They put their own feelings to one side to speak to other teenagers about the risks they face if they choose to ride motorbikes on the roads.

It clearly was an extremely hard thing for the family to do, but the way their audience listened so intently to what they had to say leaves little doubt that their courage in speaking out has had a real impact.

We also report today on renewed efforts to make the streets safer outside our schools.

Car bans outside schools at pick up and drop off times are increasingly common. Yet some parents still insist on parking at the gates and creating a hazard for pupils.

We all lead busy lives which mean many parents have no choice but to use the car on the school run. That is why the ‘park and stride’ message, encouraging parents who need to drive to find a safe spot near school to park and then walk the last few hundred yards.

Parking wardens are poised to start fining those who ignore the warnings. There will be no sympathy for those caught out.