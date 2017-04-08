Comment: Modern city politics is (about) rubbish

The amount of rubbish blowing about the city’s streets remains a huge bugbear for many people.

It is a constant battle for the council which is all too often left to clear up the mess left by an ignorant minority. This is one instance where I would like to see Edinburgh take a leaf out of Glasgow’s book and go after the people who leave the mess, targeting them with on-the-spot fines.

Things of course went badly wrong last August when rubbish was left to pile up on streets across the city. The council has a key role to play in keeping the streets clean and it is important that it gets its bit right. Things seem to have improved since the summer although there is still a long way to go before Edinburgh is as clean as we would all like it to be.

It is encouraging to see the SNP - who everyone expects to be the biggest party on the city council after May’s local elections - making cleaning up the streets in the worst affected neighbourhoods a key priority, as well as spending an extra £1 million on a ‘deep clean’ and halving missed bin collections. Labour, its current coalition partners, have pledged to scrap bulky waste uplift charges to deter flytipping and encourage bottle deposit schemes.

This is one area where people will expect results.