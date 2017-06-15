Comment: Much work to be done by new city council

Today Adam McVey makes history as he becomes the youngest ever leader of the city council.

There must have been times over the last six weeks when he wondered whether he would find his place in the history books. The coalition talks dragged on for so long that there seemed to be a danger he would aend up middle-aged before any deal would be struck.

It has been an ignominious start to what was supposed to be a new broom sweeping into the City Chambers.

That, however, has been largely outside the control of the individuals who are now taking up the reins in the Capital. Disappointingly, national party interests appear to have ridden roughshod over the interests of Edinburgh in recent weeks.

That is now in the past - and we must judge the new SNP-Labour coalition on what they do from now on.

There is a bulging in-tray waiting for the new administration. Failing social care, the drastic shortage of affordable housing, struggling rubbish collection services and increasingly under-pressure schools will be among the items at the top of the pile. And all that before any mention of potholes and the trams.

There’s a lot to do.