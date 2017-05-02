Comment: Our election pledge to you

it can be hard for politicians fighting a local election to grab the attention of voters for long.

That was surely true of every council election that has ever been fought, but the battle for your attention is perhaps even harder this time round with a General Election hovering in the background.

How do you get people to stop and think about local issues when Brexit and a potential Independence Referendum are in the air?

The business of the City Chambers is rarely exciting and it certainly does not enjoy the same blanket media coverage as events at Westminster. But it is nonetheless very important to Edinburgh and the future of our great city.

The people who are voted in on Thursday will make some decisions that will have a huge impact on all our lives - and not just about 20mph speed limits and the trams.

We have adopted our own election manifesto at the News. It is pretty simple. We will not tell you what way to vote, but we will deliver the facts you need to make up your own minds.

Our election hustings watched by 15,000 people on Facebook last night is part of our commitment. If you missed it you can still tune in or read our report of the highlights on pages 12 and 13.