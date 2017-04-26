Comment: Uber set to shake things up again in the Capital

Uber has become one of those companies that most of us either love or hate.

For every person who is unhappy about the way they pay their drivers on the ‘gig economy’ or dramatically ramp up fares at peak times, there are probably two or three or more who have downloaded the app and rate the service they offer. Uber travellers tend to love the convenience that it offers - promising to have plenty of drivers nearby whenever you need them - and its cheaper off-peak rates. But the firm is rarely far from controversy with its billionaire founder Travis Kalanick being forced this week to deny it had been ‘spying’ on the iphone movements of former customers.

Having already shaken up the Capital’s taxi trade, it is now looking to do the same to our food delivery services. Anyone looking for a takeaway to be home delivered or a lunch treat brought to their office desk can only benefit from the extra choice. Uber Eat - which has been downloaded by a million people in London, Manchester and Birmingham - represents serious competition to rivals Deliveroo and Just Eat. They will need to look at ways of improving their service or risk losing customers.

Some delivery drivers may not be as happy if they see their pay fall as a result.