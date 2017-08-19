Comment: Waverley Station loo queues are no laughing matter

THe mocked up toilet sign on our front page showing a woman crossing her legs might have raised a smile. I hope so.

The smile no doubt came through gritted teeth if you have had to endure the ridiculous 20-minute waits to use the ladies loos at Waverley Station. Even T in the Park and the Glastonbury Festival can manage better than that with portaloos in a field.

Providing modern facilities in listed buildings like Waverley Station can be challenging. But the problems being experienced by huge festival crowds really expose a problem that exists to a lesser extent at other times of the year.

Put simply a 20 minute wait to use the toilet is simply unacceptable. You don’t need to have a medical condition for that to have the potential to be an extremely uncomfortable and embarrassing situation. If you do, or you have young children in tow, it’s even harder. Is it really good enough to expect people to head up to Princes Mall (where, incidentally, I found the loos out of order at the weekend)?

The British Toilet Association - yes, it really exists - is ready to work with Network Rail. Surely the very least rail bosses can do is to sit down with them and listen to their ideas.