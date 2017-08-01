Comment: Welcome to Princes Street’s ‘Hobbit House’

the choice of the ‘Hobbit House’ design for the new Ross Bandstand is likely to prove popular with most readers of this newspaper.

It was the clear winner when we asked you which of the designs created by some of the world’s leading architects would fit best in Princes Street Gardens. It was striking that your second choice was the other with a grassy roof.

Blending in well with the rest of the Gardens was obviously important to many of you and it is easy to understand why.

There are two things particularly that I personally like about the vision of US architects wHY. Firstly it looks modern while at the same time blending in with its historice surroundings. Edinburgh should be confident enough to add some of the best 21st century design to our fantastic heritage.

The other thing I love is that it will open this part of the Gardens to so many more people. Outside of the summer months, the west end of the Gardens can often be empty. The various walkways and meandering paths will change that, both making it easier for people to get in to the various levels of this fantastic green space and making it more inviting.

This really is a people’s choice - and all the better for it.