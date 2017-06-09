Comment: Young voters deserve answers

So, after all the scorn heaped upon him, Jeremy Corbyn has increased his party’s share of the vote by more than anyone since Clement Attlee.

Yes, Labour were starting from a very low base point, and, yes, ultimately, the party failed to win power against probably the worst run Conservative campaign in living memory. It is nevertheless a remarkable surge. To put it in further context, Labour’s share of the vote (40 per cent) is almost as big as that which earned Tony Blair his landslide in 1997 (43 per cent).

The reasons behind this will be much examined by political analysts over the coming days, but the early signs are that a huge increase in the number of young people voting was a key factor.

One survey yesterday suggested that the number of 18 to 24-year-olds voting had shot up to 66 per cent from just 43 per cent two years ago. Anger over Brexit, which was broadly opposed by the young, and the affordable housing crisis appear to have fueled that rise.

There are still big questions over whether and how Labour can build on this platform. Regardless, the questions being asked by these young voters demand answers.