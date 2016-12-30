Fiona Duff: Great Fortitude required as I try to reclaim sofa

I have an old mucker from university who is quite a clever chap. Last year you may have seen a series on Sky Atlantic called Fortitude – well it was him what wrote it. If you didn’t see it then you would have heard about it as was apparently the most expensive series ever made by a British company. There was what is known as a stellar cast; Sophie whatsherface from The Killing, Christopher Eccleston and Michael Gambon amongst others.

I only saw the first three episodes due to not having Sky and Now TV not working in my flat. I suppose I could have made a bit more effort by going round to watch it at a friends house, but I just couldn’t be bothered going out at 9pm when I had just got all cosy on my own sofa.

Anyway, in the meantime Simon has only gone and written a second series. What’s more he has also cast the lovely Dennis Quaid – needless to say he completely ignored my requests to visit the set during filming.

There’s a special screening of the first episode in the middle of January over in that Glasgow town. Of course that could prove a tad embarrassing if I don’t even know who has survived from series one.

Simon likes a bit of blood and gore so I imagine that the body count was fairly high. I mean that poor Scottish actor Tam Dean Burn was eaten by a polar bear almost as soon as the credits rolled. Hardly worth him even going to Iceland where they filmed the exterior scenes.

So you can imagine how pleased I was to open a small present on Christmas morning to find a DVD of the programme. Now I just need to wait until the holidays are over, when husband and kids vacate the aforementioned sofa and I can regain the remote control to get my fix of Fortitude.