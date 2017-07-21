Fiona Duff: Stretching out with Prue and Jane

IF there is one thing that unites me with Him Outdoors, it is our mutual love of grub. At lunch, we will invariably turn the conversation to what we shall be having to eat that evening.

Of course, these days Edinburgh is a pretty good food place for both gourmands and gluttons, with great new restaurants popping up as well as the farmers’ market on Saturday mornings and Stockbridge market on Sundays.

Over the next two weeks there are a couple of events that no one should avoid as their stomach is the most important organ in their body.

Next week we shall be heading over to George Square for Assembly’s Food Festival, which means that those gardens continue to swing in the few days between the Jazz Festival and the Fringe.

All around there are little stalls selling some of Scotland’s finest produce as well as drink from all over the world. There is one place that only sells prosecco and a friend’s daughter is going to be manning a doughnut stall. As much as I like the girl, I may avoid her for the next five weeks if I want to fit into my trousers come September.

The following week, from 4-6 August, in Inverleith Park, it is the return of the annual Foodies Festival. That’s the place to go to meet some of Edinburgh’s best chefs and other culinary heroes.

That lovely Masterchef winner, Jane Devonshire, will be there cooking up something delicious. I am particularly interested in seeing if I can track down Prue Leith – the woman taking on the biggest mantle in television when she starts to co-judge Great British Bake Off when it restarts on Channel 4.

How much pressure must she be under I wonder – probably the same as our waistbands after the next two weeks.