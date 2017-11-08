Gerry Farrell: Stop dumping on your neighbours

Zsuzsa and I just took a wee tour round the back streets off Leith Walk.

We were appalled at the amount of furniture that had been smuggled down people’s stairs and simply dumped on the pavement. It only costs a fiver to get one item uplifted by the council. Are you minging and mean? If you think it’s OK to abandon your old sofa-bed or telly in the middle of your street, or even next to the bins, you’re just a lousy neighbour.

I hope the folk in your street see you. I hope they shop you. And I hope that you get a well-deserved £200 fine.