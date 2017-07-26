Gerry Farrell: We’re on the march with McLeish’s army to face SFA

I’ve finally figured out why the people who run Scottish football have the initials ‘SFA’. It’s because despite their handsome salaries they’ve done sweet FA to improve our game.

Instead, they’ve kept it preserved in amber for decades like dinosaur DNA. They’re so trapped in the past, there should be a tyrannosaurus rex on their blazer badges instead of a lion rampant. Or maybe just a bunny rabbit, so feart are they of changing the game we love, a game that’s been in decline in Scotland for decades.

How many times have Scotland qualified for a major tournament in the past 18 years? Never. How much say do fans like us have in the way the game’s run up here? None. And what can we do to change things?

Until last week I would have said “nothing”. Now I think the change we need is coming. Because at 11am last Thursday, led by Henry McLeish, former footballer and First Minister, the Scottish Football Supporters’ Association went to Holyrood and lit the fuse on a powder-keg that stands every chance of blowing the blazers out of their comfy seats and into the 21 st century.

With the backing of MSPs from across the parties, they launched the first-ever independent evaluation of Scottish football, conducted by the fans, for the fans. It’s the first stage in a new campaign designed to give supporters like you and me a voice in how the game is run in Scotland.

But it’s not a one-off. It’s going to be an annual reporting exercise. At the end of every season, fans will get the chance to evaluate how well the SFA have performed in their duties.

Until now, Scotland was the only country in European football that didn’t have an independent supporters’ organisation that could speak with one voice for fans of every club.

What team you support doesn’t matter – Hibs, Hearts, Dunfermline, Spartans, Edinburgh City, the club your wee boy plays for - this is your chance to unite with every other genuine football fan the length and breadth of Scotland and contribute your thoughts and opinions.

Don’t think it’s just for fans, either. The survey is also aimed at players, former players, managers, coaches and even those b-- -- -- s in the black, the officials we really love to hate, our referees, linesmen and fourth officials.

If you love football or you used to love it, this is your chance to change the game for good.

The way things are right now, football’s governing body has been lurching from one crisis to the next, making things up as they go along.

Last month, the Scottish National Women’s Team qualified for the European Championships. Almost immediately, they found themselves in dispute with the SFA, allegedly because these handsomely rewarded custodians of our national sport refused to pay our women expenses or give them a penny of the sponsorship money that had come their way.

With the whole of the women’s squad and coaches refusing to turn out for photocalls, the SFA sounded the retreat. Dropping a media blackout over the whole affair, they thrashed out an agreement behind closed doors.

If that beggars belief, look what happened to Scotland’s National Cerebral Palsy team. Ranked eighth in the world, they had been accepted to play in the International Federation For Cerebral Palsy Football World Championships. They were at peak fitness and psyched up to play Brazil in the opening game. Then the IFCPF introduced a new rule allowing any UK passport holder to choose which of the home nations he wanted to play for.

Terrified this might set a precedent for the national team, the SFA pulled Scotland’s cerebral palsy team out of the World Championships and cancelled all their training camps.

Then there was the scandal surrounding the Scotland Youth Team when it suddenly came to light that 2500 youth coaches were working in the game without PVG (Protection Of Vulnerable Groups) clearance. Instead of accepting a degree of responsibility as the governing authority within the Scottish game, the SFA flicked the blame off their shoulders and pinned it all on the Scottish Youth Football Association, living up to their oft-repeated mantra ‘WIZNY ME’.

It’s hard to see how Scotland’s football authorities can claim a shred of credibility while turning a half-blind eye to the gambling that is “rife” among football players, managers and chairmen, according to the Professional Footballers Association. Instead, the SFA happily allow no fewer than five huge betting companies to dominate the sponsorship of Scottish football, saying with mind- blowing hypocrisy: “The Scottish FA takes our responsibility towards gambling within football seriously and has clear rules in place prohibiting gambling which apply to players, referees and directors . . .

“Scottish football has long enjoyed productive relationships with a number of betting companies and we are grateful for their continued support of our national game.”

The clock’s ticking for the blazers. At the time of writing, just four days after the SFSA’s launch event at Holyrood, well over 10,000 individuals have already done the survey. The SFSA have produced a league table showing which clubs’ fans are contributing the most responses. Celtic are top, followed by Hibs, then Hearts, Rangers and Dunfermline.

This wouldn’t be Scottish football if it wasn’t funny as well as fanatical. To their credit, the SFSA have helped to drive up the numbers by producing a video played for laughs, where three of “Scotland’s official ball-shufflers”, dressed very much like typical ‘blazers’, stage a mock cup draw, pulling balls out of a tombola bucket in answer to questions posed by Sportsound commentator Jim Spence. like “What have you done to improve Scottish football?” Every ball has a zero on it, including the last one, which the Heid Blazer shows to camera, saying “S..F..A.

To see the video and have a giggle, go to the SFSA’S website at www.scottishfsa.org. To do the survey and have your say, here’s the link https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/sfsa-benchmark-2017.

Please share it with everyone you know who loves the game and use the hashtag #GiveUsOurBallBack