Hayley Matthews: Get yourself out of a funk with Nile Rodgers’ music

It’s been a busy week on the old music front. I’ve been presenting the Home Run on Forth 1 playing some good music and spent the previous weekend soaking in the Glastonbury tunes on the telly.

My highlights of the weekend music telly were Biffy Clyro (always love a beard and a few tats), Katy Perry, Ed Sheeran and Nile Rogers from Chic. Now to give you an understanding of my music taste, it consists of Led Zeppelin, Nirvana, Pearl Jam, Queens of the Stone Age, Metallica and Chic!

There’s a happy side to my music taste that loves to be lifted by the groovy upbeat rainbow of colours that a bit of disco, soul and funk bring. I unleash the inner Donna Summer in me and just love it!

So when Nile Rodgers came on the stage I watched every second of it. His stage presence and confidence makes for a good watch. After it I wanted to head up the town for a wee gin and a dance.

I was sitting watching Nile, reminiscing about a recent interview I did with him via skype from his home in the states for STV. He was just lovely and possibly one of the biggest stars I’ve chatted with and what a cool guy.

He told me (and I actually can’t even remember how this came up) that he was at home one day when Harry Styles of One Direction fame dropped by at his house on a speed boat. OMG – how the other half live. Can you imagine just for a second having a speed boat to drop you off at your pal’s house for a BBQ? Never mind that, how does one just rock up to Nile Rodgers’ house. What an anecdote to hear. That story filled me with joy and I was left in awe. If I ever get lucky enough to have a speed boat for the day, I’m grabbing a six-pack and heading for the Nile Household.

He also told another story that made me realise just how incredible he is. – and it was a very personal one. If you didn’t see it, he spoke of how he was diagnosed with cancer and how his doctor had suggested that he “get things in order”, hinting to the fact he was being told that he didn’t have long. He then went on to say that, stepping up and making music was what felt right at the time. So when two guys called Daft Punk along with Pharrell contacted him they collaborated and Get Lucky was born. He feels incredibly lucky as he is now cancer-free. Possibly one of the biggest songs of the last few years and now its meaning makes me enjoy it even more when I play it on Forth1.

I’m guilty of moaning about how the weather’s been rubbish this week. However, I vow not to complain about the small stuff as I realise how lucky I am.

I appreciate that there are a lot of people who are not feeling lucky at the moment, those who may be going through incredibly hard time, but I’m taking comfort in the fact that Nile is living proof that happy music, good vibrations and a lot of love are the secret to a happy life and I hope you do too. After all as they say, there is always someone who’s worse off, so let’s count our blessings.

Hayley Matthews – @hotlipshayley – is a TV and radio presenter