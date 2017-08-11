Hayley Matthews: The pen is mightier than the needle

I remember being in my late teens, watching The Big Breakfast with Chris and hearing Denise Van Outen talk of how at 25 everything starts to go south. I was 19 at the time and only recently (mainly due to the fact that I’ve always been on the plump side) have things started to stray downwards.

I’ve never had a “procedure” before and never really felt the need to until recently as my face is starting to show the signs of a hard paper round. I’ve had great facials but nothing other than creams that just aren’t cutting it any more.

So after doing some research, I found a non-surgical procedure called a Rejuvapen. It’s the latest micro needling treatment making big waves in the beauty world. So, forget about going under the knife. Now it’s all about going under the needle, especially since the appetite for non-invasive cosmetic treatments continues to grow. The lovely ladies at Edinburgh luxury salon Zen Lifestyle have recently introduced the procedure so I thought I’d give it a go.

I’ve been through childbirth, had broken ankles and all my wisdom teeth have been extracted, but I’m still a total wuss when it comes to pain. I was a little nervous about my first needling of the face but I was instantly put at ease by Senior Therapist and Aesthetician Ashley. She invited me into the most luxurious lilac room with a heated blanket, faux fur throws and oils that smelt like a rose garden. I could see how clear and smooth Ashley’s face was. The girls at Zen always look immaculate.

Ashley told me how the pen-like device, which contains 11 super-fine needles in the very tip, gently penetrates the surface of the skin to stimulate cell regeneration and naturally assists the skin to become smoother and firmer. In short, I’d be looking younger. What’s not to like?

I had a cleansing facial first followed by some numbing cream and I honestly did not feel a thing when those wee needles were going in! It was just like a little buzzing on my face. Ashley said my face would feel a little tight, almost like sunburn, for a day or two but to just keep moisturising. I saw results instantly! A week on and my friends have commented on how smooth my skin looks, it feels smoother and younger. I even got asked to leave the over-18 area of the Portobello amusements. Seriously! I was a little bit hacked off and argued with the guy that I was three years off 40 – I pulled out my ID, showed him my wedding ring (not that this would make me 18, I just felt I had to justify how old I was) and huffed at him. I then realised, actually, it’s a massive compliment. Maybe it was the Rejuvapen, or maybe the guy needs his eyes tested! I’m going with the pen.

I know I’ll never stop time and have the skin I had in the 90s. However, I think I have found a non-invasive way to make my skin look a good few years younger and will definitely be doing it again.

Instead of being enticed into spending between £40 and £90 a time on a jar of face cream that promised the world but never really delivers, I’d much rather spend £190 for a Rejuvapen facial and see the results within the hour.

So if you’re a teen of the 90s who partied too hard and are now desperately trying to hang on to your collagen, trust me, the pen is good!

Hayley Matthews – @hotlipshayley – is a TV and radio presenter