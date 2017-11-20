Helen Martin: Computer-obsessed kids can’t grip pencil

PAEDIATRICIANS and child psychologists are expressing concern about very young children being given access to iPads and other tablets.

Studies have begun into the rapid increase of children’s short-sightedness at an early age as a result of spending too long on screens, and their lack of ability to learn to write as motor skills and hand and finger muscles are under-developed by school age to the extent that they find it difficult to hold a pencil.

With hind-sight, these risks are obvious. But parents have been sucked in to the need for children to be technologically adept.

Like everything else in the world, technology has its down-side. We are all in it together when the negatives affect society as a whole. But when individual children suffer the consequences, that’s a parental responsibility nightmare, almost equivalent to smoke exposure and a fatty diet. Time for an age limit?