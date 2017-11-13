Helen Martin: Here’s how to Save our Spuds

OF Irish extraction and having spent much of my youth in Eire, I am appalled that half the potatoes we buy in the UK are thrown out. In Ireland, having endured its potato blight famine, tatties are close to holiness.

People here know little about spuds if they chuck out those with sprouts, eyes, green bits or wrinkles, and even less if they store them in a fridge or a poly bag!

Keep them in fabric bags or little hessian sacks away from the light. Cut off the offending bits, peel off the wrinkles, make soup, curry, rostis, or even macaroon bars. Make your own chips, gnocchi or tattie scones for freezing. Some dogs even like modest amounts of chopped, boiled potato in their grub.

Buy fewer and sign up to the Save Our Spuds campaign by the anti-food-waste organisation WRAP. The chips are down.