Helen Martin: The Union flag is replacing the Saltire because of Brexit

SCOTLAND’S food-and-drink sector is worth around £15 billion, aiming to reach £30bn by 2030.

Local provenance and reduced air miles are key factors when it comes to consumer choice. The Scotsman did its bit last week too with its inaugural Food and Drink Awards ceremony. Yet, as the online #KeepScotlandTheBrand campaign is highlighting, over the past few years supermarkets, especially Tesco, have dropped the Saltire to replace it with the Union flag.

Soft fruit, potatoes, fish and meat are bad enough. But Scottish water, haggis and Bell’s whisky? Someone “dahn saff” is having a laugh! Or, more accurately, robbing Scotland of credit for its quality produce.

As the campaign creator Ruth Watson says, her stance isn’t about independence.

It’s about support for our farmers and an industry crucial to our economy. But I suspect the Union flag IS political, with big business trying to boost UK branding ready for Brexit.