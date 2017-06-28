Jimmy Jones: We’ll apply brakes to motorbike crime

Earlier this week, we relaunched Stronger North for 2017 to tackle a range of ongoing issues affecting the communities within North Edinburgh.

We recognise that one of the most prevalent offences affecting these communities is motorcycle crime, which is an ongoing concern within the Drylaw, Pilton and Muirhouse areas.

I want to reassure the public that we recognise and understand the impact these offences have and through our ongoing Soteria Partnership involving the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, City of Edinburgh Council and the Crown Office, we are continuing to find long-term solutions in addressing the theft of motorcycles and their use in other crimes in the city.

It is no way an understatement to say that the reckless use of motorcycles can prove fatal, as the death of Brad Williamson in 2016 taught us. All of the agencies involved in the Soteria Partnership are 100 per cent committed to bringing an end to the misery being caused by offences of this nature.

As part of the Stronger North relaunch, a number of local and national resources have been deployed into North Edinburgh and are continuing to undertake high-visibility patrols in the region to engage with the public, offer reassurance and deter further criminal activity.

One of the great advantages of Police Scotland is our ability to call on specialist national resources to work alongside local officers and other supporting agencies to tackle the type of crimes that impact upon communities.

Our ability to reduce crime and improve the quality of life for our local communities cannot be achieved by the police alone and I am extremely grateful to all of our relevant partners who continue to support these endeavours and work tirelessly alongside us to keep the public safe.

We all have an important role to play, including local residents and businesses, who can help us prevent crime by ensuring they have appropriate security measures in place at their homes, commerical premises and on their vehicles.

In addition, we welcome calls from the public relating to ongoing criminal activity within North Edinburgh so we can investigate these issues appropriately.

A range of really useful crime prevention advice is available by visiting www.scotland.police.uk.

Chief Inspector Jimmy Jones is local area commander for North Edinburgh