John Blackwood: Landlords should put safety first

Incidents caused by poor-quality work can put people at risk, particularly if the work relates to something like gas or electricity. This is why as part of a year of promotional activity, the Scottish Association of Landlords (SAL) has teamed with Scotland’s Electrical Trade Association, SELECT, to encourage the enforcement of safety regulations.

Often accredited professionals are relied on to ensure the repair and upkeep of our homes. Through them, we hope that the upmost care is taken to guarantee that all safety measures are met so that lives are not put at any risk.

Working together, SAL and SELECT aim to ensure landlords employ fully-qualified electricians to undertake work.

While we recognise that socio-economic changes have caused noticeable increases in regulations and tax fluctuations, which have understandably tightened the profit margin for landlords, this is not an excuse for safety measures to be disregarded.

Whether it is urgent repair, planned maintenance, or major upgrades, it is essential that landlords ensure they are using a company or individual who has undergone the required training and consequently that the work meets building standards.

We aim to promote that all landlords should ensure repairs and upgrades are carried out safely, whilst highlighting what more can be done in order to enforce regulations to further promote responsible behaviour. Time and time again, it is said that if you put safety first you will turn out a higher quality of work, an ethos we wish to uphold.

A good working relationship between tenants and landlords allows for the security of the property as well as protecting each individual’s long-term investment. Tenants therefore must hold responsibility in the same way as if they owned the property, and act properly especially when it comes to safety.

We look forward to continuing to promote that landlords should guarantee the safety of their tenants, through enforcing the correct safety procedures across the board.

John Blackwood is chief executive of the Scottish Association of Landlords