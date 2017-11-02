John McLellan: A welcome apology

Council leader Adam McVey seemed to enjoy himself as he had a rather lengthy pop at me at last week’s full council meeting, but with so many other important matters to address it is indeed an honour for so much of his valuable time to be taken up responding to the attention I have paid him and his coalition partners.

He was so carried away that he claimed I was being paid thousands for this column, although as some readers might recall (and my declaration of interests shows) I asked the Evening News to donate the fee to Marie Curie Cancer Care in memory of two friends who died tragically young earlier this year.

It’s understandable, if somewhat thin-skinned, that Cllr McVey doesn’t like a Conservative councillor writing about council affairs, but at least he accepted he’d made a mistake and publicly apologised.