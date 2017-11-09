John McLellan: Edinburgh needs to allow more houses to be built

Lord Provost Frank Ross sent an interesting tweet this week, urging planning councillors to reject officers’ advice and approve a plan for 388 new homes at Ocean Drive, 97 of them affordable. The land is owned by Forth Ports and the scheme is a joint venture between CALA and the Port of Leith Housing Association.

The officers felt the 27 commercial units were insufficient to meet the requirements of the new local development plan for Leith, despite counter-claims that office demand there is low.

Yesterday the committee deferred the decision, but given the administration has just launched “one of the most ambitious housing plans in the United Kingdom”, it’s hard to believe they are having second thoughts. At a time when Edinburgh’s housing shortage is widely recognised, readers will find it hard to understand why the City can still contemplate rejecting such a major housing scheme on a planning technicality.