John McLellan: George Watson’s response to bully claims disappointing

As a parent of three kids at George Watson’s College going back 17 years, I don’t recognise the “Tom Brown’s Schooldays” portrayal of bullying at the school by Green MSP Andy Wightman, but the school’s response has been disappointing.

Wightman can’t be criticised for raising the matter publicly after being approached with a complaint by the family of an ex-pupil, or for highlighting the warning shot fired across the school’s bows by the Scottish Government.

But as for his follow-up “open letter” to parents on his website? Thanks for bringing all this to our attention, Andy, but spare us the patronising lecture.