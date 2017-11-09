John McLellan: Path closure would force ‘Urban Eden’ residents to make 20-minute detour

Residents of the new Urban Eden colonies on the Lochend Butterfly got a surprise this week when they received seven days’ notice that the pathway between Lawrie Reilly Place and the Meadowbank retail park was shutting indefinitely for work.

The problem is the only other route to the shops and London Road buses is a 20-minute hike along Easter Road via Albion Street. Developer Places for People, a subsidiary of the Castle Rock Edinvar Housing Association, has promised to review the situation and communicate with residents by the end of today, which is wise given their new show home opens this weekend.