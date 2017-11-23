John McLellan: Pub I panned as a shanty hut wins award

Never, as they say, judge a book by its cover. Shortly after it opened last year, I criticised the exterior design of the Barrelhouse Bar on London Road for its shanty-hut appearance, much to the disgust of some readers and one voter I canvassed who told me, in no uncertain terms, to get lost.

But the Cajun and Blues-themed pub has just been named UK Bar of the Year at the Star Awards, a recognition scheme for Heineken’s Star Pubs & Bars business, and also won the award for best bar team.

One of three managed by Edinburgh operators Caygill & Smith, the Barrelhouse was commended by the judges for its “fantastic food and drink, the highest of standards and a brilliant team of attentive staff who give it the ‘X factor’, ensuring every customer has a great time”.

READ MORE: New Orleans-style diner ‘looks like shanty hut’, says Tory candidate

The pub has also reached out to the locality by hosting community meetings and Caygill & Smith director Amanda Caygill said: “It’s unreal to have won – especially when we haven’t been open for long.”

So many congratulations to Ms Caygill and her crew for a job obviously very well done. But I still don’t like the outside.