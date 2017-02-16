John Moran: Let’s meet the experience challenge

Edinburgh is a very attractive place for students. With four world-renowned universities and a number of excellent colleges on our doorstep we are very lucky to be able to give students such a fantastic academic experience.

Many of us who have been working for a long time perhaps forget the very real struggle many students go through to get the necessary experience to start their career. With such a high level of competition among students for placements it can be a challenging and daunting task.

John Moran is managing director of Grant Property in Edinburgh

This week we launched a new project which we believe is an industry first in Scotland. The Grant Property Internship Programme gives students the chance to apply for a year-long placement in our company which will provide crucial work experience and first-hand insight into the property industry.

As a father myself I know I want my children to have the opportunity of proper work experience before they finish college or university and head out into the competitive world of employment.

Our internship programme has been designed by younger members of the team who have previously been interns for Grant Property. They know what is required, they have told us so and we have acted.

Students from all disciplines can apply for the programme and from the successful applicants some will have the chance to apply for a full-time paid summer position.

As one of Scotland’s largest independent property management and investment companies, we are passionate about the career prospects of students and young people. We realise the fantastic potential the next generation have. Our programme will give students an immersive experience where they will learn from our highly experienced team about all aspects of our business.

Grant Property is ready to help Scotland’s students take that valuable first step on their career path and the launch of the internship programme follows our Investors in Young People Gold accreditation last year.

Today’s students are the next business leaders and entrepreneurs. They need our help as employers in Edinburgh and around Scotland to make a mutual effort and invest in their future.

