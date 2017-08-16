John Spalding: The kids are alright after all

There is a lot of bad press around youngsters these days – our experience on early Sunday morning, just after midnight, may help to dispel some of this.

My wife and I with our daughter, husband and two children, aged five years old and 18 months old had just returned from a holiday in Tenerife, the plane landing at 1am.

After collecting our luggage, we headed for the taxi ranks, thinking we would be home in the next 20 minutes.

To our dismay, we found a queue for the taxi rank about 100 yards long and the queue for the booked hires much the same. We joined the hire queue and noticed there were very few taxis appearing, and assumed were in for a very long wait

Unusually, most of the people in the queues were teenagers, the boys tending to be wearing only shorts and T-shirts, the girls having lots of glitter around their eyes and dressed in party gear. It transpired that they had all been at an Edinburgh Festival Fringe Hot Dub Time Machine show at Ingliston Showground with a crowd of thousands, and had elected to find a taxi at the airport.

After about ten minutes, my wife decided to take our younger granddaughter into the booking kiosk, where it would be warmer. She politely made her way through the queue without any trouble, and was immediately given a seat in the crowded area.

One of the young girls noticed the baby and immediately shouted to all around that the baby should be given the next vehicle to come in, and with one voice, everyone agreed.

We were all ushered into the kiosk and the children were made a fuss of by all the girls, the older one being asked all about her holiday.

The lady in charge came over to us to tell us that a people carrier was five minutes away.

One of the girls was sitting in an airport wheelchair, having twisted her ankle, and her pal proudly performed a three-point turn and reverse park with the wheelchair to let our trollies past.

When the vehicle arrived, we were ushered out and waved goodbye, we reckon a good hour less than it may have been.

We are very appreciative of the gesture which was totally unexpected or even thought of by us, but we never got the time to thank anyone properly.

We hope some of them read this, especially the lad who was heard to call out as we left: “Does anyone have a baby to spare to get me home quicker!”

My family all agree: the kids are alright.