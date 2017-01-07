JoJo Fraser: Britannia really floats my boat

WHYis it that as tourists we do it in style? We wouldn’t dream of missing out on top visitor attractions.

The first day I spent in Melbourne, I got myself to Ramsey street quicker than Trump updates his twitter account. When it comes to home though it’s a different story. I was recently asked: “Have you been to the Royal Yacht Britannia?” I sheepishly replied “No, but it looks fantastic” followed by “plus, I have two young kids”.

Little did I know that not only is the boat extremely child-friendly, it is free for five-year-olds and under. Bonnie is four and Charlie is two – no time like the present then. I could act at the speed of the government triggering Article 50 or I could pull a Nike and “just do it”. I chose the latter.

One thing I love about kids is their imagination. It can be so easy to take their little minds for granted. Minds that are capable of going to the most magical of places. All too often I rush around like mad and fail to embrace this special world with them. Which is why my 2017 goal is to get them off the sofa and try one new place a week. That doesn’t sound much but getting out the house some days sends me into a meltdown.

On arrival and after looking at the impressive 11ft Lego replica model of the Royal Yacht, we were asked if we would like a free audio tour. I was nervous attempting this with the kids but wow and behold they absolutely loved walking around with their talking phones. As did I – I love a bit of royal goss.

There was also a corgi dog treasure hunt for the kids which I confess also brought out my competitive side.

I enjoyed seeing the grand staircase and confess to daydreaming about Leonardo DiCaprio returning to Edinburgh Titanic-style and meeting me on those steps.

I hear from a couple of reliable sources that the yacht is a fantastic place to enjoy what I like to call a “fizz buzz” in the evening. That certainly gives the yacht a new dimension. Something else to add to my 2017 list!

JoJo Fraser is a mental health ambassador and author of the popular blog mummyjojo.com