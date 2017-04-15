JoJo Fraser: Enjoying a mind and body spa

I’ve had a lot of time to reflect this week having just completed a three-day ‘mind spa’ course led by the inspirational Kaye Taylor, Steph Wilson and Jacqueline Hollows.

We covered so much, yet it felt at a relaxing pace. If you read my blog you will be aware that I am exceptionally open-minded. It takes a lot to shock me. I am always open to hearing things from a new perspective. We are all unique with different thoughts and ideas.

This week reminded me how easy it is to get caught up in the noise of day-to-day life. Experiencing negative feelings such as guilt, judgment or stress is human nature. As are feelings such as joy, laughter and love. Over the course of a day there can be times I experience extreme anger, sadness, laughter, joy and excitement. That is ok and it is nothing to be ashamed of. Anger can actually be beautiful. It is a natural energy but just because I experience anger, it doesn’t mean that I have to act on it and punch someone.

Having completed the Edinburgh kilomathon on Sunday, I have been thinking about my experience as a runner. Running and exercise in general is a mind spa to me.

I have used running in the past to channel negative energy. In fact, one of the fastest, best runs I ever had was after a huge row with my boyfriend in 2009. I got over it, though, because he is now my husband. I found running again in 2014 when I had my second baby. He was only six weeks old, but running gave me essential head-space.

On Sunday, although I was running with thousands of people, there were moments of pure calm. The weather was beautiful, as was the scenery and both my brothers were there running with me. This made it all the more magical.

There were, of course, also moments of fatigue when my body ached a little and I had to push through. I now understand, though, that pain makes me physically stronger as my body gets fitter.

What is your mind spa? Take time to chill this weekend and drown out the noise.

JoJo Fraser is a mental health ambassador and author of the popular blog mummyjojo.com