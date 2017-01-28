JoJo Fraser: It’s time we started to show each other more appreciation for the positive things we do

National compliment day this week has got me thinking. We don’t compliment enough. Clearly.

Last night I was lying on the sofa feeling shattered. I have been in the gym more this month than Kim Woodburn has shouted in the Celebrity Big Brother house.

Out of the blue my husband tells me, “You are doing great with the exercise but remember you are beautiful as you are”.

My response - “Are you feeling guilty about something”? Isn’t that shocking? Poor bloke. He looked offended. Can a husband not compliment his wife anymore? Long may it continue is what I say.

I am just as bad. I often dish out tasks at home instead of compliments. As for when I am working or with friends - sometimes I worry about complimenting too much in case I come across as insincere or overly keen.

Who cares, though? Surely it’s better that people know if they have had a positive impact? Perhaps the girl who looks fantastic needs to be told it. Who knows - maybe she undervalues herself.

I am guilty of forgetting to say a simple thank you. Sometimes life just gets in the way.

I was in the supermarket earlier looking for a pack of thank you cards. I couldn’t find any. I hope this isn’t a sign of things to come.

I always feel so good when I have taken the time to write a thank you card. I also love receiving them. I still have a card on my desk from a regular reader of mine and 10 months later the words in the card stay with me.

As January aka detox month is drawing to a close, I would like to put a massive compliment out to my favourite wine shop -Woodwinters.

Their Cremant Du Jura is the closest to Bollinger I have found - retailing at half the price.

Yes, after reviewing the bottle last week, I was informed that Aldi also sell Cremant but trust me this one is special. You get what you pay for. I am thankful for it.

Work hard, play hard.

JoJo Fraser is a mental health ambassador and author of the popular blog mummyjojo.com