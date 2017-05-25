JoJo Fraser: Make time for cake in your life

Mental Health Awareness Week came and went earlier this month, but the statistics continue to shock me: only 13 per cent of us in the UK are living with high levels of good mental health.

Are you thriving or are you simply surviving? There is so much we can do to help us lead a happier life, yet often we need a reminder. Life is busy. I was at a book launch recently and part of the discussion was how we can live a life that feels fulfilling. One of the tips that Ros Taylor, globally acclaimed physiologist and executive coach, spoke of was our priorities. What are your priorities? She suggested you chose just one and work hard at making it happen. Chip away at it slowly. Seeing progress is so good for our mental health, yet so often we have a fear of failure.

One of the areas I have always struggled with is finding the perfect balance with my diet. I recently did an awareness project about body positivity. I tell my daughter to always make time for cake in her life. For Mothers’ Day, Jessie, founder of Jessies Magic Oven, created the most magical cake for me. It had a sugar mould of my daughter and me on the top and a stunning flower. I have the moulds as ornaments now in a glass cabinet. They remind me to find balance.

The mental health foundation often talk about how a balanced diet helps us to feel happier. The food we eat affects our brain and therefore our mood. We need a balance of nutrients, some fat, protein and carbs. This year I have made an effort to plan my meals and ensure I get the variety. As a result my mood has been better and my BMI is healthier.

Likewise, with activity, be it our work or our lifestyle choices, it can be very hard to find the right balance. The research shows that if we take life too seriously, even the CEOs, then it will have an impact on our wellbeing. Check out my blog, mummyjojo.com for some top tips on how we can let our hair down.

May you find a better balance in 2017.

JoJo Fraser is a mental health ambassador and author of the popular blog mummyjojo.com