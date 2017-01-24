Karen Koren: Everything’s coming up Red Red Roses

The new mini-festival Red Red Rose Street, celebrating all things Burns, has started in Rose Street - where else? It’s already had Robert Burns reciting his poetry in the street to great interest and curiosity from tourists and public alike.

Today, there are, in three different venues, events entitled Bletherin’ Burns - storytellers, poets and songmakers focusing on Rabbie’s wordplay.

Wander from venue to venue for unique interpretations of his work. In Patisserie Valerie are Kirsty Law, Iona Lee and Kevin McLean of Loud Poets, who make poetry for the masses.

In The Rosehip are Fergus McNicol, Alan Lone, Claire McNicol and Ron Fairweather and in Element are Craig Lithgow, Catherine Wilson and Colin McGuire - enjoy free performances in all three venues.

On Thursday it is our turn to present local comedians, the modern day storytellers in three different venues in Rose Street - 1780, The Amber Rose and Milnes from 7pm.

Scots stand-up comics include Scott Gibson, who is a natural born storyteller and has just finished his stint at the Soho Theatre London after winning best newcomer at Edinburgh Comedy Awards last Festival.

Chris Forbes, known as PC Charlie McIntosh in Scot Squad, is “a very likeable guy with a positive treasure trove of comedic material”.

Other comedians performing are Glasgow’s Scott Agnew, one of the sharpest comperes around; Billy Kirkwood, a vivacious comic with wild hair and cheeky glint in his eye and a natural, energetic performer; Robin Grainger, a rising star in Scottish stand-up and finally, Michael Redmond, who is most recognisable for his role as the lightning-hit Father Stone in Father Ted. Again, come and enjoy free performances in all three venues.

Also opening this week is the much anticipated Trainspotting 2. The world premiere took place on Sunday at Cineworld, Fountainpark, and all the stars were there, Danny Boyle, Ewan MacGregor, Jonny Lee Miller, Robert Carlyle and Irvine Welsh.

It’s 20 years since the first Trainspotting and this sequel couldn’t come soon enough. The critics have said that the film does not disappoint, the characters are back as Spud, Begbie, Renton, Sick Boy and I can’t wait to see the film for myself.