Karen Koren: Film Festival is back in focus at 70

The Edinburgh International Film Festival starts tomorrow and it shares its 70th birthday with the Edinburgh International Festival and the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

The Film Festival is the longest running film festival in the world. That first year in 1947 it was opened by John Grierson, founder of the British documentary film movement.

The Film Festival has welcomed many famous actors and directors over the years, including John Huston, Gene Kelly, Jennifer Lawrence, Tilda Swinton, Ewan McGregor, Robert Carlyle, Cate Blanchett, Clint Eastwood and Edinburgh’s own Sir Sean Connery.

There have been many UK premieres of films including Blade Runner, Alien, Back to the Future, Taxi Driver, Annie Hall, Withnail & I, The Usual Suspects, Amelie and many, many more.

The Festival has been a strong supporter of emerging British talent throughout its history, presenting world premieres of films by Bill Forsyth and Danny Boyle among many others.

They have also championed new talent and presented vibrant programmes of films and events to enable the development of the British and Scottish film industries.

Over the weekend, the Film Festival presented Fest in the City in St Andrew Square, an open-air event organised by Unique Events and supported by Essential Edinburgh. This has become an annual feature of the run up to the Film Festival and a great family event with films such as Singing in the Rain, What’s Up Doc, Trolls, Beauty & the Beast, Mamma Mia, Sinbad and the Eye of the Tiger, Clueless and Dirty Dancing.

It was the busiest it has ever been and the sing-along films were most popular. Such an enjoyable event to make people sing, dance and be happy – something that is sorely needed these days.

I am going to the Film Festival opening film tomorrow, where the premiere is God’s Own Country directed by Francis Lee and starring Josh O’Connor, best known as the eldest son in ITV’s The Durrells.

The film is being hailed as the best British film of the year. It is an unsentimental love story of love and longing in the Yorkshire Pennines and reviewed by some as the British Brokeback Mountain. We shall see – I look forward to it.

Karen Koren is artistic director of the Gilded Balloon.