Karen Koren: Grant’s one-man show proves a hit

Grant Stott had a great show at Musselburgh’s Brunton Theatre on Saturday night, with Tales Behind the Mic, his first solo show which sold out at the Fringe last August.

He only has a few more dates to go, Dunfermline Carnegie Hall on Friday, Tolbooth, Stirling on Saturday and finally, his home turf, The King’s Theatre on Sunday May 7.

This is all a triumph for Grant, who, only a few years ago never thought he could tour with his own show. However, with the help of his pal Andy Gray who directed it and the support of his family, The Gilded Balloon and his creative director Ryan Dewar, he has done a fantastic job. Andy and Grant are joining forces again this coming Fringe with a new play written for them by Phil Differ, writer for Naked Radio, Spitting Image and Not the Nine O’Clock News.

Differ has taken to stand-up comedy over the last few years but still keeps his hand in writing comedy. He wrote for Chewin’ the Fat and worked with the BBC Comedy Unit for many years.

His play Double Feature sees Andy and Grant as old work buddies, demolishing an old cinema; hilarity ensues with many a cinematic spoof acted out.

Double Feature will be part of Gilded Balloon’s programme at Rose Theatre, which was announced last week. The beautiful building in the heart of the West End of Rose Street will present over 40 shows in the four theatres within the venue. Doris, Dolly and the Dressing Room Divas will also be part of the programme, this brilliant homage to Doris Day, Dolly Parton, Julie Andrews, Judy Garland and Liza Minelli, written and directed by Morag Fullarton who brought Casablanca the Gin Joint Cut to the Gilded Balloon a few years ago.

Other shows are the talented Captivate Theatre, which brings more musical theatre to the venue with classics such as Oliver, Les Miserables, Sweeney Todd and Annie, all performed by local children.

The headliner of the new venue is, of course, Craig Ferguson, who has not performed at the Fringe for over 20 years. It’s very exciting that he has chosen to come and perform with us at our new venue.

