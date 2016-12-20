Karen Koren: Great Scott! Just look at all these fantastic festive shows

I’m in London today for Scott Gibson’s first night at the Soho Theatre. Scott won the Edinburgh Comedy Award’s Best Newcomer at this year’s Fringe for his first ever Edinburgh show. I’m very proud of him and after the Award Ceremony he asked me to manage him, which I accepted. It’s my job to help him make it on stage and television. He is certainly well on his way.

His show Life After Death tells the tale of the three weeks that changed his life forever. One summer, he returned from his friend’s stag weekend in Blackpool and his brain exploded; he had suffered a massive brain haemorrhage. So, Scott did what any self-respecting Glaswegian man would do; he went back to bed and slept for four days. From Blackpool to the Neurology Capital of Europe – Govan, this is a show not to be missed.

How Scott makes this story hysterical is a delight to watch. He supported Frankie Boyle on tour and Frankie describes Scott as a ”natural, gifted and unapologetic storyteller”. So if you happen to be in London over the festive season or in the early part of January, go along and see Scott, he will be at Soho Theatre until January 14.

Back in Edinburgh of course there is some great entertainment to enjoy over the festive season. Mamma Mia makes a welcome return to the Playhouse and is packing them in. The King’s panto has trio Grant Stott, Andy Gray and Allan Stewart making audiences laugh in Jack and the Beanstalk. Scottish Ballet’s Hansel and Gretel is at the Festival Theatre, Alice’s Adventure’s in Wonderland at the Lyceum, Black Beauty at the Traverse and Five Guys Named Moe at the Speigeltent in Festival Square. There is entertainment for all in Edinburgh this Christmas.

On top of that all is the fun of the fair with the big wheel, star flyer and an ice skating rink. What more does anyone need at Christmas, except maybe a winter warmer mulled wine – and that is plentiful at the open-air markets.

The only problem with Christmas this year is it’s not cold enough. Bring on the crisp cold winter we are used to and a Merry Christmas to all!