Karen Koren: Ready for a feast of Fringe fun

The deadline for registering shows for this year’s Edinburgh Fringe is tomorrow at midday.

It’s been a long process finding the right shows and now at last we have an amazing programme for the Edinburgh Festival Fringe’s 70th anniversary year.

We are presenting shows at Teviot Row House as we have for the past 16 years. We added the National Museum of Scotland last year, which was a great success and we are happy to say that we are back with a mix of children’s, family and comedy entertainment.

Next week a second batch of shows go on sale, then the full programme of shows are available at the beginning of June. This year we have more than 150 shows per day on every day of the Festival.

We are happy to welcome back Tommy Tiernan, the Irish stand- up who won So You Think You’re Funny in 1996 and went on to win the Perrier Award in 1998 (pictured).

Another brilliant comic coming back is Tom Stade, who instantly made his mark on the comedy circuit when he arrived in the UK from his native Canada with his magnetic stage presence and irrepressible charm.

Star of Dead Ringers Jan Ravens will be performing her debut show at the Fringe. Ravens brilliantly observes an array of contemporary characters such as Theresa May and others.

Scott Gibson, last year’s Best Newcomer, and Scottish comedians are back such as Chris Forbes, Ray Bradshaw, Christopher MacArthur Boyd and Mark Nelson.

Henry Naylor is bringing a new play called Borders, which is about the refugee crisis.

There is so much that it is hard to mention it all, but I am glad the programming is over and we can concentrate on presenting the shows and to another great Festival.

n Karen Koren is artistic director of the Gilded Balloon