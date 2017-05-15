Karen Koren: The Bourne inspiration

MY daughter Katy and I went to see Sir Matthew Bourne’s The Red Shoes last week at the Festival Theatre.

Sir Matthew’s amazing contemporary ballet piece is taken from Hans Christian Andersen’s fairytale and Michael Powell and Emeric Pressburger’s most popular film of the same name, made in 1948 with Moira Shearer in the lead role.

The Red Shoes taps into the challenges of a dancer’s life, securing your first job, winning admiration on stage and then finding a semblance of work/life balance, with the backstage shenanigans, life on tour and agonising need to perform. The love triangle, love over art!

The set is a simple curtain with front stage and backstage, a rotating stage curtain that cleverly takes us behind the scenes, with gorgeous 1940s outfits and a dramatic closing scene which stops everything and everyone in its tracks.

The Red Shoes itself – a “ballet within a ballet” – is cleverly shown on tour in the Cote d’Azur, capturing the time perfectly.

When the prima ballerina injures herself in rehearsal Victoria Page is thrust into the leading role of new ballet The Red Shoes only to find that her footwear is cursed.

Caught between her love for the composer and her dedication to ballet in the shape of the increasingly jealous impresario Lermontov, she is destined for tragedy.

Ashley Shaw as Victoria Page, who plays the Moira Shearer role, torn between love and dance, is outstanding and ultimately utterly heart-rending.

At the interval we were invited for drinks into a private room with around 50 people and there was Sir Matthew. I have never felt awestruck before, but I was totally bowled over to see him there

I was introduced to him and floundered around, talking about his forthcoming tour of America.

He is a true gentlemen with no airs or graces. I was thrilled to meet him.

Sir Matthew is without a doubt, one of the most talented choreographers of his time and The Red Shoes, one of his finest works, a triumphant addition to his already incredible repertoire, full of passion, drama and romance and performed by an outstanding cast against a stunning and innovative set.

I felt honoured and privileged to have met this amazing man.

Karen Koren is artistic director of the Gilded Balloon